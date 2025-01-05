<i>Sky Force</i> Trailer: Akshay Kumar And Veer Pahariya Take The Fight To The Skies. Bonus - Sara Ali Khan

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force is finally out, and it packs a punch. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya are taking the fight to the skies as Indian Air Force officers in a high-flying, action-packed adventure.

Released on Sunday, the trailer sets the stage for a gripping tale set against the intense 1965 India-Pakistan Air War. Akshay Kumar returns in a fierce, no-nonsense role as an Indian Air Force officer, while debutant Veer Pahariya steps into the shoes of his fellow officer.

The trailer kicks off with Akshay delivering a powerful warning to Pakistan as he decides to launch India's first airstrike. The action escalates quickly when Veer Pahariya goes missing during the strike, leaving Akshay convinced that he's still alive and trapped in Pakistan. Sara Ali Khan appears as Veer's love interest.

On Saturday, the makers shared first-look posters of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. The caption read, "This New Year, soar into the skies with #SkyForce - the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever. Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on 24th January 2025."

Akshay Kumar shared the motion poster of the film on his Instagram, featuring both him and Veer dressed as Indian Air Force officers.

Sky Force tells the untold true story of India's first airstrike, highlighting the bravery, emotion and patriotism of the men in uniform.

Directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Amar Kaushik. Sky Force will hit theatres on January 24, 2025.

In addition to Sky Force, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, which is slated for release on April 2, 2026.