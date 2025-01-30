<i>Sky Force</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar And Veer Pahariya's Film Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore

Sky Force marked Veer Pahariya's Bollywood debut. The film, which was released on January 24, has performed well at the box office. On day 6 (first Wednesday), Sky Force minted Rs. 5.75 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.

After this, the total collection of Sky Force stands at Rs. 80.75 crore, the report added. The film saw a blockbuster opening. It made Rs 12.25 crore. In the next two days, the movie minted Rs 50 crore at the ticket window, the report added.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force witnessed an overall 12.14% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday. It has been bankrolled by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Sky Force also stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 2.5 stars to the film.

He wrote, “Sky Force tends to miss the grain for the chaff in the first half. It loses its way in a surfeit of computer-generated air combat sequences. In this exhausting stretch, it displays little sense of what is important to the story. Most of it is either overly blurry or unduly blustery.”

“Sky Force wastes one-half of its runtime on sound and fury minus the excitement. The visceral thrust falls flat because it isn't sufficiently tempered with elements that could sharpen the edges and help the film cut deep,” he added.

Meanwhile, during an interaction with Film Gyan, Veer Pahariya opened up about his role in Sky Force. Veer plays T Vijaya, inspired by the late Squadron Leader, Ajjamada B Devaiah, in the film.

Veer Pahariya also expressed his interest is playing playing Virat Kohli in the cricketer's biopic.

He said, “Virat sir toh bahut mahan hai. He is legendary. Ek josh, jasba, junoon hai apne kaam ko leke. Yeah, I mean, it is very exciting what you are saying, very overwhelming. Hopefully in the years to come if you feel I am deserving, I will work very hard and if the makers are ever making a film and if they feel I am deserving I would love to be a part of it.”