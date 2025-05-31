Advertisement

Singer Milind Gabba, Wife Pria Beniwal Welcome Twins. See Post

Milind Gaba and his wife Pria have been blessed with twins--a girl and a boy.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Singer Milind Gabba, Wife Pria Beniwal Welcome Twins. See Post
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Singer Milind Gaba and his wife Pria have been blessed with twins--a girl and a boy.

On Friday, Milind took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans and followers via a cute joint post.
"Apne Liye Kabhi Kuch Nahi Maanga Tujhse, Ab Apne liye Aur Kya Hi Maang Lunga. We are Blessed With Two Miracles. Jai Mata Di," he posted.


The couple also posted an adorable illustration featuring a doodle of a baby boy and girl dressed in blue and pink.

Alongside the cute artwork, the couple included a heartfelt message that read, "Gaba ki story mein twist nahin twins hai."

As soon as the couple announced the news, members of the film and music industry chimed in the comment section and wished them heartfelt congratulations.

"Congratulations (red heart emoji)," actor Kishwer Merchant commented.

"Huge congratulations," singer Tulsi Kumar wrote.

On February 1, 2025, Milind and Pria shared their pregnancy news with fans on Instagram.
Millind is best known for his songs 'Zindagi Di Paudi', 'Teri Yaari' and 'Yaar Mod Do'. On the other hand, Pria, who is a fashion blogger, is the elder sister of famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com