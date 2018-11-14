Simmba: Arshad Warsi Says Ranveer Singh And Sara Ali Khan 'Looked Out Of Place' During Song Shoot. Here's Why

Ranveer Singh with the Golmaal team (Courtesy saraalikhan95)

It was a reunion of sorts for team Golmaal - Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu - who recently shot for a special song sequence, to be featured in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Simmba. Speaking to news agency PTI recently, Arshad Warsi in an interview said that since he, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu have worked with Rohit Shetty and his team for the Golmaal series of films, they felt at home while shooting for the special song. Instead, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan - the lead pair of Simmba - who have collaborated with Rohit Shetty for the first time "looked out of place". "While we were shooting, more than us, they looked out of place in there their own film! We were all familiar with the unit so they, because they are the new lot, were looking at us! But it was damn fun. Simmba will be a good film, it has some crazy action," PTI quoted Arshad Warsi as saying.

In his interview to PTI, Arshad Warsi also added that his interaction with Ranveer Singh was "interesting". "The fun part or the interesting part was interacting with Ranveer. It was so much fun. I really love him, what a guy! He is complete mad and his passion for work is insane. His combination with Rohit will be very nice. They'll be so good together. Even Sara was really sweet," he added.

Ranveer Singh treated his fans to a fabulous boomerang video from the sets of Simmba recently, which featured Sara Ali Khan, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and himself doing the Golmaal hook step.

Later, Ranveer also shared a photo featuring Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Simmba director Rohit Shetty. He captioned the photo: "Hamari film mein chaar chaand lag gaye."

Arshad Warsi had earlier confirmed to news agency IANS that he will feature in the redux version of his song Aankh Maare, which is part of Simmba. "Simmba has the remix version of my song Aankh Maare... So, Rohit Shetty asked me to do a special appearance and I was more than happy to oblige," IANS quoted him as saying.

Simmba is a remake of Telugu film Temper, which featured N T Rama Rao Jr and Kajal Aggarwal. Rohit Shetty-directed film features Ranveer Singh as a righteous cop named Sangram Bhalerao, Sara Ali Khan plays his love interest. The film will hit the screens on December 28.

(With inputs from PTI)