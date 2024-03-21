Sidharth Malhotra On His First Pay Cheque: 'That Was The Value For Our Time Back Then'

Image was shared by Sidharth Malhotra . (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra made his big acting debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and is at present ruling over the box office with his latest release Yodha. However the actor's journey was not always a bed of roses. In a recent interview with News18, the actor, who is married to Kiara Advani, shared that his first pay cheque was from an ad campaign, which fetched him around Rs 2500 to Rs Rs 3000. Speaking at News18's Rising Bharat Summit, Sidharth shared, “That journey has its own hardships. It wasn't this easy. I was 20-21 years old when I went for an audition on the recommendation of an agency. They had seen my face in the paper,” recalled Sidharth.

When asked how he ended up in a newspaper, the actor said, “I used to do fashion modeling, walks, so my photograph would appear in the paper in designer clothes. I had done an advertisement for a mobile campaign. They wanted a girl and a boy. My first pay cheque was of Rs 2500 or Rs 3000. Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi (That was the value for our time back then.)”

Meanwhile, Sidhrath Malhotra's Yodha saw a slight dip on its first Wednesday at the ticket counters. On day 6, the action thriller minted ₹ 2 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. The total business of Yodha, which breached ₹ 20 crore mark on its first Tuesday, now stands at ₹ 23.25 crore, the report added. The film, which hit the theatres on March 15, is jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. In the film, Sidharth Malhotra essays the role of a special task force officer Arun Katyal, who would do anything to save the nation from terrorists. But is later on suspended from the service and is labelled as a “traitor”. Yodha also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Yodha 1.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “In Yodha, passenger planes are mere playthings in the hands of commandos and terrorists. They can access the cargo hold from the cabin at will, which, as anybody who knows about planes will tell you, is simply not possible.”

Yodha has been jointly backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Amazon Prime Video and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Amit Singh Thakur, Sharik Khan, and Tanuj Virwani also star in the film.