<i>Yudhra</i> New Trailer: The War Is On Between Siddhant Chaturvedi And Raghav Juyal

Bollywood fans, we have some news that will make you squeal with excitement. Siddhanth Chaturvedi has unveiled the second trailer of Yudhra. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the action thriller also features Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal in key roles. The trailer begins with Yudhra (Siddhant) waking up from a nightmare. In the background, Shafiq (Raghav) can be heard teasing Yudhra, “Bhed ka shikar kya kiya bhai ne, abhi seedha sher maarna hai, bacchi tu apna chocolate choos aur khush reh (You hunted a sheep, now you straight want to kill a lion. You are a child, have your chocolate).” The video hints at high-octane action sequences, promising to keep the audience on the edge. There is bloodshed and brutal combats, which turn more and more gruesome as the trailer progresses.

In one segment when a bruised Yudhra is presumed unconscious a goon asks, “Aab iska kya kare? (What should be done with him?)”. Things are not what they seem to be. In a matter of seconds, Yudhra turns back and replies, “Karna kya hai? Aab meri baari. (What is to be done? Now, it's my turn).” There is not an ounce of fear in his eyes.

In a separate scene, Malavika Mohanan is scene hitting a person with a vase. Whether or not the actress wears her action gear is for the movie to reveal. For sure, Yudhra runs high on action and violence teasing a gritty and intense rollercoaster ride.

Along with the post, Siddhanth Chaturvedi wrote, “The war is on. The battle begins in just 9 days. Are you ready? Yudhra Trailer 2 Out now.”

On August 29, Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped Yudhra's official trailer on his Instagram timeline. “Death is his companion, revenge is his motive and redemption, his only escape. Witness the world of Yudhra,” read his side note. Reacting to the post, Siddhant's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star Adarsh Gourav commented, “Oh ho ho (fire heart emojis).” Sharvari Wagh added two black hearts and a “100” emoji.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar, Sudha Anukta and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra's cast also includes Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla and Raj Arjun. The film will be released on September 20.