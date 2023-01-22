Shweta Poses With Dad Amitabh Bachchan And Brother Abhishek In This Happy Pic

Shweta Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan has treated her Insta family to an adorable picture of her with father, Amitabh Bachchan, and brother, Abhishek. In the image, the father-son duo look handsome in all-black outfits, while Shweta looks stunning in a white ensemble paired with statement earrings. Big B added a black shawl over his formal outfit to accentuate his look. The Bachchan family happily posed for the camera. Soon after she shared the post, her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a heart emoticon. However, Shweta was quick to reply, "@navyananda and why are you awake so late?" Shweta's BFF Maheep Kapoor also dropped heart emoticons.

Take a look:

Shweta Bachchan's Insta profile is dedicated to her family. Often, she shares pictures of her kids Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda, her parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and her brother Abhishek Bachchan.

Shweta Bachchan shared an adorable photo of her with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda as they rang in New Year together in Thailand. In the image, Shweta is planting a kiss on Navya's cheek while her daughter poses for the camera. In the caption, she wrote, "It's a New Years miracle ( my least tactile child let me squish her, it deserves to be on record for posterity) thank you '23."

Take a look below:

On Navya's birthday (December 6), she shared a monochrome image of her daughter and captioned it as "Happy birthday my darling girl. Quite simply- nothing makes sense without you. You are my compass, jedi & alarm clock!!! I love you." Navya immediately replied, "Love you" with a heart emoticon.

Shweta Bachchan is the daughter of superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She is the wife of Nikhil Nanda, son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda.