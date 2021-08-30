Shruti Haasan's Throwback To Her 'First Ever Modelling Gig' At 17. Read Her Caption

Shruti Haasan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan, on Sunday, shared a couple of throwback pictures of herself from her "first ever modelling gig." She was 17 back then. Apart from her really old photographs, the actress' caption also stole the hearts of her fans. She wrote: "Mind blown when I found these - my first ever modelling gig at 17! I look a bit shitty and a bit star but that's like life isn't it. I've always loved working and growing, even sideways #memories #flashback." Shruti Haasan looks very young in the pictures, in which she can be seen sporting white, blue and red outfits.

We love whenever Shruti Haasan shares blasts from the past. A few days ago, she posted this photo of herself and wrote: "What was I thinking ?!! Found this from when I was 21 and basically thought anything goes - wait does that mean I still haven't grown up??"

Shruti Haasan is the daughter of actor-politician Kamal Haasan. She began her career in the music industry by singing the track Potri Paadadi Penne for her actor father Kamal Haasan's film Thevar Magan. She was just 6 then. She went on to sing several songs for her father's films, including Chupadi Chupadi Chaachi for Chachi 420, Ram Ram Hey Ram for Hey Ram and Allah Jaane, Unnaipol Oruvan and Vaanam Ellai for Unnaipol Oruvan.

Shruti Haasan has acted in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Balupu, Race Gurram, Aagadu, Luck and Katamarayudu.

She was last seen in Vakeel Saab.