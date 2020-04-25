Shruti Haasan's 'Fashion Inspiration For Life' Is This Fictional Character

Shruti Haasan shared this image. (courtesy shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan, who has been keeping her Instafam updated about her life in lockdown, in her recent Instagram post, dressed up as the fictional character Wednesday Addams from the popular comic strip The Addams Family. In the pictures, Shruti can be seen dressed in a black shirt with butterfly patchworks. She braided her hair with a center parting - much like Wednesday Addams. She captioned the post: "This is my costume. I'm a homicidal maniac. They look just like everyone else. Fashion inspiration for life. #wednesdayaddams."

Meanwhile, hula-hoop, singing and cooking has been keeping the actress busy during lockdown. Check out some of her posts here:

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in the short film Devi, which was directed by Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films. The film also stars Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama.

Shruti Haasan has starred in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. She has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others. The actress' upcoming projects are Krack (Telugu) and the Tamil film Laabam.