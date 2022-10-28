Shilpa Shinde Slams Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit And Nora Fatehi

Shilpa Shinde in a still from the video. (courtesy: shilpa_shinde_official)

Actress Shilpa Shinde, who was one of the contestants on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and recently got evicted, shared two videos on her Instagram profile, in which she slammed judges Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi for their rather strict style of judgement. She claimed that the judges are unfair to the celebrity contestants on the show. Shilpa Shinde said in the video: "Maine Nia ka last performance dekha. Uske upar jo points diye aur comments kiye main chup rahi. Iss baar jo hua performance ke baad, jo comments kiye gaye. Karan sir kya Dharma production ki film dene wale hai? Aapko kya chahiye, aap Oscar dene waale ho? Aap National Award dene waale ho? Bataiyye (I saw Nia's last performance. I stayed silent on the points and comments given to her. But this time, what took place after Nia's act, the comments that were given. Karan sir, are you going to sign them for a Dharma production film? What do you want? Will you give them an Oscar or a National Award? Please tell)."

The actress added that the contestants work really hard for the 3-minute acts that they perform on stage and she added, "For that three-minute act, what an artiste goes through, do you even have a clue? You should watch Rubina's video, a accident could have happened. Anything could have happened to her. Will the judges be responsible for what happens after this? There is no point in taking out a candle march later. Respect a person when they are alive, don't bark after they are gone."

She posted the video with the caption, "It's my humble request to all the judges of #JhalakDikhhlaJaa and requested them to go easy on the contestants and to take it as an entertainment show.

In a separate video, she addressed filmmaker Karan Johar, one of the judges on the show, and said, "Karan sir doesn't know how to dance at all. If you really have to comment, stick to what you know please. I mean you can look at the costume, make up and set up." She also had a message for the other two judges - Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi and added, "Madhuri ji ko pura haq hai dance k upar bolne ka. Lekin 'jaha aap emotional hojaati hai Nia waha aap thoda gadbad kardeti hai'. Aap ek artist ho, aap is tarah ki baatein nahi karsakti. Aap Hindi channel ke panel pe baithe ho Nora, thoda aap bhi Hindi seekh ke aao toh accha hoga (Madhuriji can certainly make comments on dance. But 'when you become emotional Nia you make errors'. You are an artist, you can't say this? You are a judge in a Hindi channel Nora, please learn Hindi it will be a good thing)."

The other contestants on the show include Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, and Sriti Jha, Amruta Khanviklar, and Niti Taylor to name a few.

Shilpa Shinde is best known for starring in Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai. She famously starred in the TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai from 2015 to 2016. She later participated in Bigg Boss 11 and won the season.