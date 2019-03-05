Shilpa Shetty's Post With 'Hero' Jackie Shroff Has A Special Message For Tiger

Jackie Shroff with Shilpa on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights Jackie Shroff was on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3 Shilpa Shetty's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram Shilpa Shetty is one of the judges on Super Dancer Chapter 3

Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the judges on television reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, frequently shares pictures with her colleagues and friends from the industry and in her latest Instagram entry, the Dhadkan actress posted a picture with the "true hero" of the Indian film industry. In case you still haven't figured who we are talking about, we are referring to Jackie Shroff, who is often referred to as the "Hero" of Bollywood as he featured in Subhash Ghai's 1983 film titled Hero. In her post, Shilpa also referred to Jackie Shroff as a "rockstar" and wrote: "You are such a rockstar, a true "Hero." Was amazing to have you on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3. Your simplicity and humility are your weapons... So much to learn."

Shilpa signed off her post with a special note for Jackie Shroff's son Tiger. Shilpa tagged the Baaghi actor and wrote: "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree." Jackie Shroff and Tiger have not responded to Shilpa's post as of now but we are eagerly waiting for their reactions.

Meanwhile, check out Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa Shetty, who judges the dance reality show along with choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu, keeps her Instafam engaged by posting behind-the-scene pictures from the show. Last week, the 43-year-old actress shared a picture with Luka Chuppi stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

How can we forget Shilpa's "fan girl moment," when she shared a picture with Madhuri Dixit?

Shilpa Shetty has been associated with several reality shows. After winning the British reality show Celebrity Big Brother 5, Shilpa hosted the Indian version of the show - Bigg Boss. She has also appeared as a judge on shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye.