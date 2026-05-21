Sheryl Crow Found Out Ex Lance Armstrong Was Dating “Really Famous Actress” During Cancer Battle

Roughly two decades after calling it quits with Lance Armstrong, the former American cyclist, Sheryl Crow has revealed that the heartbreak came just when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a recent appearance on Netflix's The Bobbycast, hosted by Bobby Bones, the singer recalled, “I was engaged, I had three beautiful stepchildren, I wanted to have kids with this person.”

“We split in the same week I got diagnosed with breast cancer, and I found out he was seeing a really famous actress,” Crow added.

The star also spoke about how emotionally draining that period was for her. “I went through about nine months of radiation and grieving and anger,” the 64-year-old said.

The former couple started dating in 2003 and got engaged in 2005 before their separation in February 2006. As reported by Us Weekly, Armstrong later reflected on their breakup in his 2009 book Lance: The Making of the World's Greatest Champion.

“She wanted marriage, she wanted children,” Armstrong wrote, according to the publication. “Not that I didn't want that, but I didn't want that at that time because I had just gotten out of a marriage, I'd just had kids.”

He was referring to his previous marriage to Kristin Richard. The two were married from 1998 to 2003 and share three children.

“Yet we're up against her biological clock — that pressure is what cracked it,” Armstrong further wrote in the book.

Following their breakup, Armstrong was linked to several high-profile names over the years, including actress Kate Hudson, as reported by the New Zealand Herald. He later married Anna Hansen in 2022, and the couple share two children.

Crow, meanwhile, focused on building her own family. She adopted her sons Wyatt in 2007 and Levi in 2010. The singer later dated musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2011 to 2014.