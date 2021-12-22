Shehnaaz Gill's 'Asli Boss' Post Has A Lucifer Connection

Shehnaaz Gill posted this image. (Image courtesy: shehnaazgill)

On Tuesday, Shehnaaz Gill created a buzz on the Internet with her Instagram post. The post features an edited poster of the Netflix series Lucifer, which features her instead of Lauren German in the lead role along with Tom Ellis. "Asli big boss toh yahaan hai," wrote Shehnaaz Gill along with hashtags like #NetflixIndiaPlayback2021 and #Playback2021. As soon as she dropped the poster, fans got excited and started to guess if Shehnaaz will be making her OTT debut with Netflix. Many users on Twitter handle shared the post, which got Shehnaaz Gill, trending on Twitter.

Shehnaaz Gill also shared a video on her Instagram. The video features a small clipping from the film The White Tiger. In the edited video, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen instead of Priyanka Chopra in the lead role along with Rajkumar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Sharing the video, Shehnaaz Gill wrote: "But asli boss toh main hi hoon!," along with hashtags like #NetflixIndiaPlayback2021 and #Playback2021.

However, this poster was one amongst the few of the promotional posters that Netflix India had shared on their social media accounts and not a new project. There was another edited video that features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a Squid Game background and Sonu Sood beside Winona Ryder in a poster of Stranger Things.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill shared a throwback picture of Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary. TV star Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai in September this year. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13, which the late actor won. The duo featured together in several music videos, including Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

Shehnaaz Gill has appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss OTTand Dance Deewane 3and featured in music videos of Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.