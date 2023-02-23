Shehnaaz Gill On Paparazzi Culture: 'I Became A Star Because Of Media'

Still from a video shared on Youtube. (courtesy: BollywoodFlash01)

Amidst the ongoing debate regarding the bane and boon of media, Shehnaaz Gill has proudly proclaimed that it was the media that made her who she is today and hence she respects them. At an event on Wednesday, when Shehnaaz Gill was asked about her opinion on paparazzi and media, the actress said, "Main toh media ke wajah se bani hoon. Mujhe toh media ne hi highlight kiya hain. Toh main toh inki respect karti hoon lekin again aap mujhse trolling ki baat karoge toh uska jawaaab mere pas nahi rahega (The media has made me. I am what I am today because the media always highlighted me, so I respect the media. But if you ask me about the trolling, then unfortunately I have no answer for that)". The incident took place when Shehnaaz Gill was at the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday, where she was awarded the Lokmat Digital Personality of the Year award. Take a look at the video here.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt, who has time and again requested the media to respect her privacy, especially after the birth of her daughter Raha, slammed a particular media portal for taking photos of her from her personal space at home.

She berated them for even putting out the pictures as “exclusive” content on social media. “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed," the actress wrote while sharing the pictures of herself uploaded by the outlet on Instagram. Take a look.

Alia Bhatt also tagged Mumbai Police in her post on Tuesday evening. Taking action on the actress' invasion of privacy, the Khar Police has asked Alia to file a written complaint against the paparazzo for a detailed investigation, reported news agency ANI. Here is the post.

Alia Bhatt's slamming of a media portal gained momentum in the last few hours after other celebrities like Jahnavi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and other members of the film fraternity publicly called out the media organization for this breach of privacy.

Actress Sushmita Sen also shared a post about privacy being a “myth” in the case of celebrities. The former Miss Universe reshared a note originally posted by author Huma Tanweer on the degrading “paparazzi culture” on her Instagram Stories. It read, “In a world made smaller by the virtue of the internet, technology, and social media, privacy is but a myth. And if you are a celebrity, you have it worse.”

Notably, Alia Bhatt isn't the first actress who has slammed the said media outlet for taking unauthorized pictures of celebs and posting them online. A few years ago, Anushka Sharma also called out the media house for sharing photos of her resting at her house without her consent.