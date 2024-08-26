Advertisement

Shefali Shah On Telugu Cinema: "Would Love To Work If Given A Chance"

"I think they perfectly blend grandeur with the art of storytelling," said Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah On Telugu Cinema: "Would Love To Work If Given A Chance"
Shefali Shah
New Delhi:

Shefali Shah, one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood, has consistently left a distinct mark on the screen with her compelling performances. With her acting prowess, she has been delivering noteworthy performances, earning praise and accolades for the same. Always eager to explore more in her craft, she is open to exploring opportunities in Telugu cinema.

Recently Shefali was part of a moderated chat with Arundhati Bhattacharya, the CEO of Salesforce, in Hyderabad. The event was attended by over 400 women in person and more than 3,000 online.

During the conversation, Shefali expressed her admiration for Telugu cinema, saying, "I truly admire Telugu cinema. I think they perfectly blend grandeur with the art of storytelling. Look at their films, whether it's the Baahubali franchise, RRR, Kalki or Sita Ramam-they are truly magical. I would love to work with them if given a chance."

Shefali is one of the successful actresses who have made a distinct mark in the industry. It would undoubtedly be a treat to watch her in Telugu cinema.

