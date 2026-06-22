Sharvari Gets Emotional As <i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i> Scripts Strong Box Office Turnaround: 'Tears In My Eyes'

As Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its theatrical run and emerges as a word-of-mouth success, actor Sharvari has reacted to the overwhelming love being showered on the Partition drama.

Moved by the audience's response, she shared a heartfelt note, saying the messages and reactions have often brought tears to her eyes.

She wrote, "I don't know if there's a greater feeling than seeing something you poured your heart into find a place in other people's hearts. The messages, the videos, the tears, the conversations, the love... I've been reading and watching all of it, often with tears in my own eyes."

The actress further added, "Every actor dreams of being a part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre. Seeing so many of you connect with Main Vaapas Aaunga the way you have has been incredibly humbling."

"Thank you for showing up. Thank you for feeling every emotion with us. Thank you for carrying this film forward with your love. My heart is very, very full," she concluded.

Soon after, her co-star Vedang Raina commented on the post, "You deserve all of this Jiya."

Meanwhile, Main Vaapas Aaunga has also put up encouraging numbers at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 24.25 crore net and Rs 29 crore gross in India. Overseas, it has collected Rs 11.75 crore, taking its total worldwide gross to Rs 40.75 crore.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in prominent roles.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film hit the theatres on June 12.

ALSO READ: Imtiaz Ali Reacts To Main Vaapas Aaunga's Box Office Performance: 'Thoda Hairaan Hoon'