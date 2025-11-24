Sharmila Tagore Recalls How Dharmendra Shot <i>Chhalka Ye Jaam</i> Till 7 AM: "No Other Hero Would Have"

Veteran actor Dharmendra died on Monday (November 24) at the age of 89.

In a conversation with NDTV's Vishnu Som, Sharmila Tagore fondly revisited one of her most cherished memories of working with the legendary star - shooting the iconic song Chhalka Yeh Jaam from Mere Hamdam Mere Dost.

Sharmila recalled how the song's shoot stretched far beyond its scheduled hours. "We shot till 10 o'clock but couldn't finish the song, so we had to continue the next day," she said.

The timing, however, posed a personal dilemma. She was expected at a Test match - "the West Indies were playing," she noted - and was scheduled to fly to Kolkata the following morning. Unsure of how to manage both commitments, she turned to Dharmendra for help.

"I requested him to extend the shoot, and not only did he agree, he was incredibly generous," she said.

According to Sharmila, they resumed filming through the night. "We shot till 7 o'clock in the morning, and then I rushed to the airport. I can't think of any other hero who would have cooperated like that."

She remembered how Dharmendra kept the atmosphere light despite the long hours. "He would go and lie down in his dressing room for a little while, then come back and give the shot - all in such good humour. He would say, 'Well, I hope we win. I hope India wins.'"

Laughing softly, she added, "But we didn't... of course, we lost." Yet, what remains with her is not the match, but his warmth. "Still, I remember his generosity. He has been a wonderful person to work with."

Reflecting on their collaborations, Sharmila also remarked that Dharmendra "deserved a National Award for Chupke Chupke," praising his effortless comic brilliance.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Death Updates: Actor Cremated In Mumbai, India Says 'End Of An Era'