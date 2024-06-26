Sharmila Tagore On Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Beyond Violence, There Was Misogyny'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Its_CineHub)

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, in a podcast with Kapil Sibal, slammed Ranbir Kapoor's Animal by calling it "misogynistic." She however added that such films cannot still be rubbished. Speaking to Kapil Sibal, who called the film "violent", Sharmila Tagore opined, “Beyond violence, there was misogyny. But there were a lot of women in the audience who said I want somebody to love me like that. Any film that runs a lot, you cannot rubbish it. You have to engage with it, try and understand it that what exactly is happening here.”

She however also expressed views regarding the Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies and said, “It did well even theatrically as it was within the budget, whereas ‘Animal' spent a lot of money and made a huge amount of money also. There is that stark difference (in budgets) and it will continue. I don't see it in the near future that it is going to change. So, the smaller films will also get their money back but not in the quantity that say a Ranbir Kapoor or a Ranveer Singh will bring.”

In the same podcast, Sharmila Tagore also spoke about Kareena's recent release Crew. The actress praised the camaraderie between the three female leads of the film - Kareena, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She said, "It is absurd, of course, beyond belief but there are three women pulling off this adventure. One is landing a plane, one is breaking a safe… doing all kinds of things together and the camaraderie between the three is excellent because they say a woman is a woman's worst enemy, not so here.”

Sharmila Tagore was recently seen in Gulmohar. She will next be seen in the Bengali film, Puratawn along with Rituparna Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta.