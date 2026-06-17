Shakira And Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Spark Dating Rumours After Leaving LA Hotel Together

Shakira has sparked fresh dating rumours after she was seen spending time with actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in Los Angeles. Photos shared by Deuxmoi showed the pair leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel together, smiling, chatting and waiting for their car. This came while the singer was taking a break from her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

Dressed in high heels, jeans and a black top, Shakira looked relaxed as she spent time with The Lincoln Lawyer star. The photos led many to wonder whether the two were more than friends. The sighting turned heads because Shakira suggested that she was single and focused on raising her two sons, Milan and Sasha.

In the photos, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is seen helping Shakira by opening the doors of the hotel as well as the car for her. The two were then photographed leaving together in the same vehicle.

Although recent photos sparked rumours that Shakira may be dating Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the singer dismissed talk of a new relationship and said that her main focus is on raising her sons.

Speaking with People, the singer said, “I'm just thinking of raising my kids. I don't see that for now. Maybe when they're older. Through those challenging moments, I discovered how resilient we all are.”

“When your world collapses, you have to get up and pay the bills and still prepare breakfast and take your kids to school. Life needs to go on. Motherhood makes you strong.

“The moment I became a mother, I saw life through a different perspective, and my kids are not only the best thing that happened to me, but I've learned so much from them every day.”

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo was previously linked to Audrey McGraw, daughter of country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Shakira, on the other hand, ended her long term relationship with former footballer Gerard Pique in 2022.