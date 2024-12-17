Shahid Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of "Dark And Menacing" Character In <i>Deva</i>, Teases Next Project

Shahid Kapoor shared a glimpse of his "prep time" on Instagram as he is all set to play an "edgy nasty gangster" from the 1990s, leaving fans to speculate about what he is up to next.

On Tuesday, Shahid shared a post-workout black and white selfie on his Instagram stories, along with a long caption. In the image, he is flaunting his pumped-up biceps and sporting a beard.

The caption read, "Prep time...Naya saal naya maal... Next character, next film what can I do that I haven't before... Lost in the woods... But you can't be original if you aren't ready to be lost... Deva was dark and menacing yet vulnerable and noble..."

After sharing the details of his character in Deva, Shahid spilled the beans on his next project, which is reportedly a Vishal Bharadwaj film. "Who will this new guy be ...... No friggin clue so far....... But what a joy to discover yet again what lies within. Sliding into the edgy nasty gangster 90s," he concluded the caption.

Check out his Instagram Story here:

Media reports suggest that Shahid will play the role of Hussain Ustara, a notorious gangster in the upcoming action thriller Vishal Bhardwaj directorial. Besides, Shahid, the film also stars Triptii Dimri.

Meanwhile, Deva is an action thriller film directed by Rosshan Andrrews, also featuring Pooja Hegde. Deva chronicles a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon. Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film was a first-of-its-kind science fiction romantic comedy. Having earned over Rs 130 crore, it was the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.



