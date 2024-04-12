Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami's Santosh Is Going To Film Fest - 'What A Crazy Ride'

Shahana Goswami in a still from the film. (courtesy: shahanagoswami)

Shahana Goswami's latest Instagram entry is screaming happiness from miles away. The actress' upcoming feature film Santosh has been officially selected for Cannes Film Festival 2024. To announce the big news, the actress has shared a poster of the film with the text, “Festival De Cannes 2024 Official Selection Un Certain Regard.” In the poster, Shahana's character can be seen dressed as a cop. The actress has also shared a happy selfie. The text attached to Shahana's post read, “What a crazy ride it's already been! And now we are going to Cannes, Un Certain Regard! I'm at an airport lounge celebrating at 8.30am. Looking forward to this ride. Welcome to the world of 'Santosh'.”

Shahana Goswami's industry colleagues have dropped their reactions in the comments section. Filmmaker Mira Nair expressed her joy, saying, “Mubarak Mubaraks, what fun - can't wait to see the film and you in it.” Actor Sanjay Kapoor said, “So proud of you, darling.” Actress Plabita Borthakur cheered with a “Woo-hoo!” Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga added, “Incredible congratulations.” Television actor Vikkas Manaktala wished her super luck. Actress Sunita Rajwar exclaimed, “Yehhh,” accompanied by a fire emoji. Rasika Dugal wrote, “Oh yayyyyy. Many congratulations.”

Check out Shahana Goswami's post below:

Santosh marks Sandhya Suri's debut as a director in narrative feature filmmaking. As per a report by Screen Daily, the film has been produced by Mike Goodridge and James Bowsher of the UK's Good Chaos, France's Balthazar de Ganay and Alan McAlex of India's Suitable Pictures. The official X (formerly Twitter) page of the Cannes Film Festival has also shared the news of Santosh's selection. They wrote, “SANTOSH – Sandhya SURI #UnCertainRegard #Cannes2024.”

Last year, in an interview with Femina, Santosh's lead actress Shahana Goswami talked about playing “unconventional women” on screen. She said, “I think I've picked characters and stories that speak to me. I think the whole point of acting for me is to make an audience empathise with different kinds of characters, different kinds of people in different circumstances, without judging them but with a sense of understanding and compassion. So, perhaps in my having played unconventional women, some people watching them managed to not judge them but found a way to relate to them somehow.”

In addition to Santosh, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light will also be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Click here to read all about it.