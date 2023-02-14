Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Tweet With Fan 2 Reference: 'Do Whatever...'

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan's theme for Tuesday's #AskSRK was all things "fun," because, Valentine's Day, duh. A Twitter user seemed to miss SRK's memo and begged him for a reply, writing: "Sir agar iss baar reply nhi mila na toh aapko fan part 2 banane ki zarurat padh jayegi (Sir if you don't reply this time, you will have to make the second part of Fan)." The tweet was with reference to SRK's 2017 film Fan, in which an obsessive fan decides to ruin his favourite superstar's life. Shah Rukh Khan featured in a double role in the film (as the superstar as well as his lookalike fan). Reply or no reply, Shah Rukh Khan won't be making Fan 2. "Main waisee bhi Fan 2 nahin banunga! Karle jo karna hai....ha ha ( I won't make Fan 2 anyway. Do whatever you can)," tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.

See Shah Rukh Khan's reply here:

Main waisee bhi Fan2 nahin banunga!!! Karle jo karna hai....ha ha https://t.co/ZdGSXeStYb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Valentine's Day-special #AskSRK session began like this: "Bahut din ho gaye...hum kahan se kahan aa gaye...I think it's only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let's keep the questions fun please....let's start."

Bahut din ho gaye....hum kahan se kahan aa gaye....I think it's only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let's keep the questions fun please....let's start! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

The superstar ended his session by thanking fans for the love that they are giving him for Pathaan and wishing them Valentine's Day. "Now need to go. Lil one back from school and has many stories to tell me about his day at work! Love you and Happy Valentine's Day. Thank you for #Pathaan," tweeted the actor.

Now need to go. Lil one back from school and has many stories to tell me about his day at work! Love you and Happy Valentine's Day. Thank u for #Pathaan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his last release Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.

Other than that, Shah Rukh Khan made a few cameo appearances in films last year. He had a special appearance in Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and also in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. SRK has also been fairly active as a producer in the last few years. He co-produced Darlings, which marked Alia Bhatt's debut as a film producer.