Zinda Banda BTS: Shah Rukh Khan Is The Other Name Of Infectious Energy

Shah Rukh Khan clicked during the shoot. (Courtesy: Atlee)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is making all the right noise. The much-awaited film, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, will be released, worldwide, on September 7. After treating us to a bunch of new posters of Jawan, the makers have shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of the hit song Zinda Banda. The peppy track is no less than a visual spectacle as it is music to the ears. From Shah Rukh Khan winning our hearts with his charisma to the girl power, the video is all things fun. It won't be wrong to say that SRK has once again proved that his dedication and discipline towards his work are unmatchable. Oh, and, we loved all the “fun, madness, and energy” that went behind the making of the Zinda Banda song. Don't miss: SRK's quick learning skill which visibly impressed Atlee. Towards the end of the clip, choreographer Shobi Paulraj can be heard saying, “Fantastic. Loved working with Shah Rukh Khan sir.”

Director Atlee has shared the BTS on Instagram and wrote, “Zinda Banda making Love you Shah Rukh Khan sirrrrr. Catch all the fun, madness, energy and everything of the super amazing and crazy crew behind the making of Zinda Banda song. #ZindaBanda out now.”

In a follow-up post, Atlee said, “Taking you all to the world of Vandha Edam song Lovely experience with Shah Rukh Khan sir Anirudh, Vishnu Kumar and Shobi Paulraj. And the whole crew. Crazy energy, thrilling experience, countless memories and immense love is what you can witness in this video while making this song.”

Zinda Banda has been written by Irshad Kamil, and the music is by Anirudh. You can listen to the song here:





A source told NDTV that Zinda Banda has been shot on a “grand scale” over five days. “The track promises to be a massive celebration number, shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more. Produced at an impressive budget of over 15 crores, Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals as well and the moves are choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving," the source said.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a brand new poster of Jawan which features him along with co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. SRK wrote, "The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous. Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover among others. Deepika Padukone will have a special appearance in the film.