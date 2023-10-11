Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Post For Amitabh Bachchan Is Everything: 'Breathing The Same Air As You...'

Shah Rukh Khan shared the image. (Courtesy: vyjayanthiamsrk )

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday wish for legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan might be the best thing on the Internet today. Bollywood's Big B rang in his 81st birthday on Wednesday with a marvelous birthday post from Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan. On the big day, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the film veteran by sharing a picture with him alongside a heartfelt note. It read, "Tough runs don't last….tough runners do. And Sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 yrs. just being around u and breathing the same air as you….has been a blessing. Wish u the best on your birthday….keep running & inspiring us. Sir and that Gym of yours… is unbelievable. Love u! Amitabh Bachchan."

A few weeks back, a video surfaced of the Dons of Bollywood running towards something and everyone's wondering what it could be. The video was released with no information on the upcoming project just the words - "Coming Soon! " If the recent reports are to be believed, then both the actors are all set to share the screen space again after 17 years.

As per ANI, an interesting project IS in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and SRK will once again be sharing the screen together.

Recently, Shah Rukh during an interactive session on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared how he felt working with Big B after so many years. One of the users asked wrote, "Kuch Line for @SrBachchan ke liye...#AskSRK." To which, Shah Rukh responded, " It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!"

The duo has previously shared the screen in iconic movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.