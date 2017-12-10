Shah Rukh Khan's All Set For TED Talks India. Are You, For Some Nayi Soch?

Highlights
- The show premieres Sunday evening
- It is based on the format of TED Talk conference
- "It really is a different kind of platform," said Shah Rukh
"Don't just spread love, spread ideas too... ideas are the new cool" wrote Shah Rukh wrote in a separate tweet leading up to the show's release and playing a pun on his signature romantic pose onscreen, he said: "It is time to open our minds and hearts not just the arms."
Here are all the times Shah Rukh Khan charged us up with his signature wit for his new show:
#TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch - The baap of ideas! , Starts Tonight at 7pm
For kids and their parents... Ideas are currency for everyone! #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch, Starts 10th Dec, 7pm
Don't just spread love, spread ideas too...ideas are the new COOL! #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch, Starts 10th Dec, 7pm
It is time to open our minds and hearts not just the arms...#TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch launches on 10th Dec, 7 PM
In a previous interview with PTI, Shah Rukh said his TV show TED Talks was not created as competition to Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 11 or The Great Indian Laughter Challenge but, "Having said that, I am not saying that our show is so different that we are not competing on the platform. I feel that this (TED Talks India: Nayi Soch) really is a different kind of platform where it has a different sensibility. I am not saying what they are doing is old, has been there and done dead. I know what Salman is doing, he is doing Bigg Boss 11 and Akshay is hosting The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. But this show is different and unrelatable," he told IANS.
TED Talks India: Nayi Soch is based on the format of TED Talk conference, which is conducted by media organization TED, in which celebrities from all walks of life share their life-altering experiences. The show premieres on Star Plus today evening.