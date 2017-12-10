Shah Rukh Khan's All Set For TED Talks India. Are You, For Some Nayi Soch?

Highlights The show premieres Sunday evening It is based on the format of TED Talk conference "It really is a different kind of platform," said Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to host the television version of, starting today. Have your big bowl of popcorn ready by seven tonight because the superstar will bring an overwhelmingly largeof new ideas to share with you - the show is actually called. In interesting promos, Shah Rukh Khan proves that the new show will indeed be a platform for "The baap of ideas!" and says, the show is not restricted to any particular age group. "For kids and their parents... Ideas are currency for everyone," tweeted Shah Rukh."Don't just spread love, spread ideas too... ideas are the new cool" wrote Shah Rukh wrote in a separate tweet leading up to the show's release and playing a pun on his signature romantic pose onscreen, he said: "It is time to open our minds and hearts not just the arms."Here are all the times Shah Rukh Khan charged us up with his signature wit for his new show:In a previous interview with PTI, Shah Rukh said his TV showwas not created as competition to Salman Khan-hostedorbut, "Having said that, I am not saying that our show is so different that we are not competing on the platform. I feel that this () really is a different kind of platform where it has a different sensibility. I am not saying what they are doing is old, has been there and done dead. I know what Salman is doing, he is doingand Akshay is hosting. But this show is different and unrelatable," he told IANS.is based on the format of TED Talk conference, which is conducted by media organization TED, in which celebrities from all walks of life share their life-altering experiences. The show premieres on Star Plus today evening.