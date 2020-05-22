Shah Rukh Khan Tweets 'Prayers, Thoughts And Love' For Cyclone Amphan-Hit Bengal And Odisha

Shah Rukh Khan shared this image. (courtesy iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, expressed his solidarity "for those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal and Odisha." Cyclone Amphan - worst in 283 years - that swept through the two states on Wednesday, destroyed thousands of homes, uprooted trees and electric poles. Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the brand ambassador of West Bengal, wrote a tweet saying, "My prayers, thoughts and love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal and Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow." Referring to the people of Bengal and Odisha as his "family," he further added, "Each and every one of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again." Read his tweet here:

My prayers, thoughts & love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal & Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each & everyone of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan has always made sure to extend his support to his fans in "these testing times." Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan trended a great deal for announcing several initiatives amid coronavirus lockdown. Besides pledging his donation to four relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country, he also announced initiatives that included supporting the healthcare providers of West Bengal and Maharashtra with 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, providing daily food requirements for at least 5500 families in Mumbai for at least a month, providing 3 lakh meal kits to at least 10,000 people per day, providing basic essentials and daily items to at least 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and providing a monthly stipend to over 100 acid attack survivors. "Let's just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other," SRK wrote in his post.

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor also shared a set of pictures featuring the damage caused by Amphan in West Bengal and expressed solidarity. "We all need to think. Pray for Bengal," she wrote.

Till now, 72 deaths have been recorded to be caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha. Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said the damage caused by Amphan is to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore.