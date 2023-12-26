Shah Rukh Khan Replies To Fans' Dunki Watching Experience: 'Hugs From Hardy To All'

Image posted on Instagram. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

From entertaining questions from his fans on AskSRK sessions to replying to fan videos on social media, we witnessed superstar Shah Rukh Khan consistently interacting with his followers around the year. On Tuesday, the actor did nothing different. SRK, whose third film of the year Dunki hit theatres last week, took time off his busy schedule to respond to fan posts and videos. To those wondering, fans posted several videos of them dancing to Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya, some also shared their experience after watching the film. On Tuesday afternoon, the Jawan star replied to several fans, thanking some for showering their love on the film while complimenting others on their dance skills.

In one, a fan shared his parents' returning to the movie theatre after 19 years. The fan wrote, "The last movie that I saw with my parents in a theatre was Veer Zaara, the year was 2004. 19 years later, its #Dunki that brought my parents to a movie theatre again. I guess only SRK can do that. King for a reason.. SRK." Replying to the fan, SRK wrote, "Thank you for the love my friend…. Send them a big hug from me and I hope that it doesn't take them that long to see the next one… ha ha!! Love u."

Another fan shared his mom's reaction to SRK's entry scene in Dunki. He wrote, "Watched #Dunki last night with my family! My mother didn't see any teasers of Dunki but on your @iamsrk entry scene, she got emotional & said, "Ye to #DDLJ wale Shah Rukh Khan ki yaad dilaa di (This reminded me of Shah Rukh Khan from DDLJ."

SRK was quick to reply as he said, "Thank u to MummyJi…. Thank you for holding me in your hearts for that long… hope to stay there longer. Ha ha… Love u & send my hugs to your family."

Take a look at SRK's reply to some other tweets by fans:

Thank you for the love my friend…. Send them a big hug from me and I hope that it doesn't take them that long to see the next one… ha ha!! Love u https://t.co/5NvKn7U3mr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 26, 2023

Thank u to MummyJi…. Thank you for holding me in your hearts for that long… hope to stay there longer. Ha ha… Love u & send my hugs to your family https://t.co/fd3IdaDavo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 26, 2023

Thank u Anand…. Love to all of u… a hug each to your mother from Hardy & to the little one from Pathaan!!! https://t.co/jt0VpPX6kN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Dunki passed its first Monday test with flying colours. Dunki has minted ₹ 22.50 crore on Day 5 (across all languages), as per a Sacnilk report. With this, Dunki's total business now stands at ₹ 128.13 crore at the domestic box office. At the global box office, the debut collaboration between SRK and Rajkumari Hirani has collected ₹ 211.13 crore.

Dunki was also screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, December 24. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani.

For his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Dunki 3.5 stars and said, “Dunki is buoyed by an array of flawless performances, with the lead actor and Taapsee Pannu, playing a woman who is far more than just the hero's romantic interest, leading the way through the ups and downs - more of the latter really - triggered by the characters' repeated leaps of faith across unknown terrains and into an equally alien land.”