Shah Rukh Khan On Son Abram Recreating His Iconic Pose: 'Our Whole Family Loves Hugs'

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan thrilled the Internet after he recreated his dad's iconic pose for his school annual function. Now a fan, in SRK's latest AskSRK, has inquired about his reaction to his son's performance. It so happened that a fan shared a collage of a picture of AbRam from his annual school function and that of SRK from Dunki, striking a similar pose and asked, "say something about this , AbRam is growing so fast MashaAllah." Proud dad Shah Rukh Khan was quick to reply, "Ha ha our whole family loves hugs!! What to do now."

Ha ha our whole family loves hugs!! What to do now!! #DunkiTomorrowhttps://t.co/FkQ3lvkIwL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

To those wondering, some of the biggest names in the film fraternity attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day on Friday night. Shah Rukh Khan, along with wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber, also attended the event to cheer for AbRam. A video of AbRam's performance on stage went viral and for all the right reasons. In the video, AbRam can be seen recreating his father Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose. "Give me a hug, I love hugs," little AbRam said during his performance. Shah Rukh Khan, seated in the front row with his family, couldn't help but smile.

On the work front, after delivering two smashing hits Jawan and Pathaan earlier this year, the actor is back to close the year on a blockbuster note with his third film this year Dunki. The film is slated to release on December 21 and it will clash with Prabhas' Salaar.