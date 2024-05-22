Shah Rukh Khan Celebrated KKR's Win With His Iconic Pose. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan pictured at the stadium. (courtesy: kkriders)

Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), celebrated the team's triumph with a lap of honour at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21. Accompanied by his children, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, Shah Rukh Khan greeted the audience following KKR's impressive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which secured their place in the IPL 2024 finals. The official Instagram pages of KKR and the Indian Premier League (IPL) shared pictures and videos of the family's celebratory walk. SRK chants filled the stadium, and Shah Rukh delighted fans with his iconic open-arms pose. KKR's official Instagram page shared snapshots of Shah Rukh Khan thanking fans, captioning them with, "Our lucky charm, our King Khan!"

Additionally, the IPL's official Instagram page posted a video featuring KKR players expressing how Shah Rukh Khan's presence boosts their confidence. Several videos on the X (formerly known as Twitter) also captured moments of SRK, Suhana, and AbRam during their lap of honour at the stadium.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Dunki. His upcoming movie, reportedly titled King, is anticipated to feature him alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. Music for the film is rumoured to be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. However, an official announcement regarding King is still awaited.

Suhana Khan, on the other hand, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. Set in 1960s India, the movie follows Archie and his friends as they navigate romance, friendship, and the threat of development looming over their beloved park. She starred alongside Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.