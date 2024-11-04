Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Used To Meet At Delhi's Connaught Place For Dates, Reveals Shoojit Sircar - "<i>Romance Karte Dekha Hai</i>"

Shah Rukh Khan started his acting career with theatre, ICYDK. Shoojit Sircar recently revealed some interesting details about a young SRK, pre-stardom, on the show Unfiltered by Samdish. When asked about his views on SRK, The Piku director took viewers on a trip down his memory lane from their theatre days when he knew the actor. But the highlight of the segment is when he shared fun trivia about SRK and Gauri during their early days of dating.

"Connaught Place mein jagah hai Depaul Cafe, woh wahan aata tha Gauri ke saath coffee peene, (There is a place called Depaul Cafe in Connaught Place. he used to come there to have coffee with Gauri,)" Shoojit shared during the candid conversation. For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh and Gauri are both originally from Delhi, which is where they first met and fell in love as young adults.

Shoojit Sircar also recalled their theatre days. "Shah Rukh I know from theatre group, he was in Barry John group, I was there, I didn't plays with him, I was there with them," he said. While the director did not get to see his plays, but he saw the romance which went on to become one of the most iconic real life romances of Bollywood. "Romance karte dekha hai, play mein nahi dekha (I have seen him romance but not in a play,)" he quipped.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King, where he will share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan. It is the story of a mentor and his disciple who embark on a journey together. The movie will also feature Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in important roles.

