'Shades Of Saaho', A Video Series, Is Prabhas' Birthday Gift For Fans. Excited Much?

Prabhas gifted his fans something special just a day before his 39th birthday. The makers of his forthcoming film Saaho on Monday announced that they are going to release a special video series, titled Shades Of Saaho, which would reveal some interesting bits about the film. The still features Prabhas with text written in the backdrop. Shades Of Saaho will release on Tuesday morning (Prabhas' birthday). Shraddha Kapoor, who co-stars with Prabhas in Saaho, also shared the update and wrote, "Announcing Shades Of Saaho, a unique series unveiling fascinating tidbits of this stellar project." The hashtag, Shades Of Saaho, is one of the top trends on Twitter as of now.

Last week, Prabhas had also posted that 'something special' is coming up on October 23.

In 2017 also, the makers had chosen Prabhas' birthday to share his first look from Saaho.

Saaho is Baahubali star Prabhas' highly-anticipated film. Pictures from the film's shooting schedules or of Prabhas and Shraddha's first looks went crazy viral earlier.

Of working with Prabhas, Shraddha earlier told news agency IANS, "He is such a gentleman, and an amazing human being. I think it translates in his energy on set and is so inspiring for everybody."

Saaho, an action-thriller, has been simultaneously shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. It is Prabhas' first film in Hindi language while it is Shraddha's first in Telugu.

Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey and Mandira Bedi also star in the Sujeeth-directed film.

A release date for Saaho hasn't been finalised yet.

