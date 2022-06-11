Can You Name All The Stars In Shabana Azmi's 'Days Of Yore' Post?

Shabana Azmi shared this image. (courtesy: azmishabana18)

Shabana Azmi's Instagram page is full of throwback gems. The veteran actress often treats us to some priceless moments. And, her latest blast-from-the-past upload is pure gold. It is a group picture featuring a young Shabana Azmi sitting next to Zeenat Aman on a sofa. We can also spot Hema Malini and Rakhee sitting next to each other. Everyone's favourite Gabbar Singh aka Amjad Khan and Sholay's Thakur aka Sanjeev Kumar are also part of the frame. Do we need to say more? Shabana Azmi has captioned the image, “Days of yore. Hema Malini, Rakhee, Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan, guest, Sanjeev Kumar.”

Actress Divya Dutta spoke on everyone's behalf in the comment box. She wrote, “OMG. This is a gem.”

The same picture was shared by Shabana Azmi in March 2021. Back then, she wrote, “ Such an iconic photo. I wish I knew who the Soviets are in this picture.”

Didn't we say Shabana Azmi is known for sharing throwback gems? She made our hearts skip a beat with this spectacular frame. That intense gaze in her eyes says a lot. In her caption, she wrote, “​​Ausaja comes up with these priceless pictures. What's the expression? Skeptical?”

And, then days ahead of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Shabana Azmi treated us to another throwback gold. A picture-perfect frame featuring Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil and director Shyam Benegal. The trio was at the film festival for the screening of their film Nishant in 1976. She has also shared a back story in the caption. She wrote, “At Cannes for Nishant 1976. We had no publicity material and no money so Shyam Benegal asked Smita Patil and me to wear our best saris and walk up and down the promenade to attract attention. And, when people turned around to stare at these strange-looking exotic creatures we would persuasively plead. “Our film is showing on so and so date pls come to watch it “and we managed a full house. That was the advertising acumen of Shyam Benegal.””

Shabana Azmi will be next seen in Ghoomar.