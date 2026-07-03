Selena Gomez To Bradley Cooper: All The Celebs Who Attended Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Rehearsal Dinner

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding weekend has finally arrived and excitement is growing. High profile guests have started arriving in New York City. Ahead of the reported wedding ceremony, many of Taylor and Travis' longtime friends, trusted team members and people close to both stars were seen heading to Madison Square Garden for a rehearsal dinner.

The event became one of the biggest celebrity gatherings of the year, as cameras captured several guests despite efforts to keep the attendees private. While Taylor and Travis have stayed quiet about many of the details, the celebrity appearances have made it clear that a huge celebration is underway.

Among the guests spotted at the celebration were Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Adam Sandler and his family, along with siblings Jack and Rachel Antonoff.

Several of Taylor Swift's longtime friends were also seen arriving, including Abigail Anderson and Ashley Avignone. From the sports world, guests included reporter Erin Andrews, commentator Charissa Thompson, Travis Kelce's longtime friends Aric Jones and Ross Travis, and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen.

The celebration also included people who have worked closely with the couple for years. Travis' manager Aaron Eanes attended with his wife, Amanda Santa, while Taylor's manager Robert Allen and her longtime publicist Tree Paine were also among those spotted at the event.

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations continue, New York City police are working around the clock to manage security. The couple's wedding is among several major events taking place across the city.

Officials are also handling large crowds for the FIFA World Cup, Fourth of July events and Saturday's Parade of Tall Ships.