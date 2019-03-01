Seen This Viral Video Of Salman Khan And Bobby Deol Dancing At A Party?

Salman Khan and Bobby Deol in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: salmankhanplanet)

How does one get over the mid-week blues? Simple, you party with your close friends and dance like nobody's watching. At least that's what Salman Khan did. The 53-year-old actor surely knows how to party in style and the reason we brought this up today is because a recent video of the actor dancing to the song Gur Nal Ishq Mitha has been doing the round on social media. The video, which is now viral, has been curated by several fan clubs on social media and also features Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem and Badshah. Salman Khan managed to scoop some time off his busy schedule and joined his brother Sohail Khan at a Celebrity Cricket League match in Chandigarh and spent some quality time with his friends from the industry.

Without much ado, check out this video of Salman Khan dancing with Bobby Deol:

Salman Khan and Bobby Deol share a great rapport and the duo have co-starred in Samir Karnik's 2008 film Heroes and Remo D'Souza's 2018 film Race 3. Salman even made a special appearance in Bobby Deol's last release Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, in which he co-starred with his father Dharmendra and his brother Sunny Deol.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and comedian Sunil Grover. The film is scheduled to release on Eid this year.