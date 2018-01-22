Secret Superstar China Box Office: Aamir Khan's New Film Breaks A Dangal Record

#SecretSuperstar packs a SOLID PUNCH in its opening weekend in China... Close to 175 cr in 3 days... MIND-BOGGLING indeed... Fri $ 6.88 mn Sat $ 10.50 mn Sun $ 9.84 mn Total : $ 27.22 million [174.10 cr]

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:08pm PST