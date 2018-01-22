After Aamir Khan Leads The Way, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan To Open In China

Highlights
- Aamir's Secret Superstar collected over Rs 174 crore in 3 days in China
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan will open across 8000 screens on March 2
- Aamir's Dangal is the highest grossing Indian film in China
Salman Khan debuts in China... Eros International in association with China's E Stars Films Ltd to release #BajrangiBhaijaan in China on 2 March 2018... Dubbed in Chinese... Will open across 8000+ screens there... Official poster for the Chinese market: pic.twitter.com/xkxg7fWM9Q— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2018
Will Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan take over Aamir Khan's Dangal in China?
One cannot speculate Salman Khan's success there yet, but Aamir Khan is definitely China's favourite. His recent film Secret Superstar, featuring Dangal's Zaira Wasim in lead role, opened in Chinese recently and it has already snapped on of Dangal's record. The film collected over Rs 127 crore in the opening weekend which far more than Dangal's three-day collection, which was Rs 80 crore, reports Bollywood Hungama.
#SecretSuperstar packs a SOLID PUNCH in its opening weekend in China... Close to 175 cr in 3 days... MIND-BOGGLING indeed...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2018
Fri $ 6.88 mn
Sat $ 10.50 mn
Sun $ 9.84 mn
Total : $ 27.22 million [ 174.10 cr]
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and child artiste Harshaali Malhotra. In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman plays Pawan aka Bhajrangi (because he is Lord Hanuman's devotee), who decides to reunite an estranged Munni (Harshaali) with her family in Pakistan.
Will the China release add more crores to its worldwide total?