After Aamir Khan Leads The Way, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan To Open In China

Highlights Aamir's Secret Superstar collected over Rs 174 crore in 3 days in China Bajrangi Bhaijaan will open across 8000 screens on March 2 Aamir's Dangal is the highest grossing Indian film in China

Salman Khan debuts in China... Eros International in association with China's E Stars Films Ltd to release #BajrangiBhaijaan in China on 2 March 2018... Dubbed in Chinese... Will open across 8000+ screens there... Official poster for the Chinese market: pic.twitter.com/xkxg7fWM9Q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2018

#SecretSuperstar packs a SOLID PUNCH in its opening weekend in China... Close to 175 cr in 3 days... MIND-BOGGLING indeed...

Fri $ 6.88 mn

Sat $ 10.50 mn

Sun $ 9.84 mn

Total : $ 27.22 million [ 174.10 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2018

Salman Khan's 2015 filmis all set to open in Chinese theatres ason March 2, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Salman Khan's, which ranks #3 in Rs 300 crore films (bested by Aamir Khan'sand his own) in India will open in over 8000 screens next month. Now, Aamir Khan has an unparalleled fan base in China - we say this because his Dangal set unprecedented records in the country . For the uninitiated,opened in China in May 2017 and it soon became the highest grossing Indian film in China.Will Salman Khan'stake over Aamir Khan'sin China?One cannot speculate Salman Khan's success there yet, but Aamir Khan is definitely China's favourite. His recent film, featuring's Zaira Wasim in lead role, opened in Chinese recently and it has already snapped on of's record. The film collected over Rs 127 crore in the opening weekend which far more than's three-day collection, which was Rs 80 crore, reports Bollywood Hungama is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and child artiste Harshaali Malhotra. In, Salman plays Pawan aka Bhajrangi (because he is Lord Hanuman's devotee), who decides to reunite an estranged Munni (Harshaali) with her family in Pakistan. The film was a critical and commercial success in India.'s lifetime collection was Rs 320.34.Will the China release add more crores to its worldwide total?