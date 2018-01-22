After Aamir Khan Leads The Way, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan To Open In China

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar is currently running successfully in Chinese theatres. Salman's film will release on March 2

A Still from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

  1. Aamir's Secret Superstar collected over Rs 174 crore in 3 days in China
  2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan will open across 8000 screens on March 2
  3. Aamir's Dangal is the highest grossing Indian film in China
Salman Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is all set to open in Chinese theatres as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle on March 2, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which ranks #3 in Rs 300 crore films (bested by Aamir Khan's Dangal and his own Tiger Zinda Hai) in India will open in over 8000 screens next month. Now, Aamir Khan has an unparalleled fan base in China - we say this because his Dangal set unprecedented records in the country. For the uninitiated, Dangal opened in China in May 2017 and it soon became the highest grossing Indian film in China.
 

Will Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan take over Aamir Khan's Dangal in China?

One cannot speculate Salman Khan's success there yet, but Aamir Khan is definitely China's favourite. His recent film Secret Superstar, featuring Dangal's Zaira Wasim in lead role, opened in Chinese recently and it has already snapped on of Dangal's record. The film collected over Rs 127 crore in the opening weekend which far more than Dangal's three-day collection, which was Rs 80 crore, reports Bollywood Hungama.
 

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and child artiste Harshaali Malhotra. In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman plays Pawan aka Bhajrangi (because he is Lord Hanuman's devotee), who decides to reunite an estranged Munni (Harshaali) with her family in Pakistan.

The film was a critical and commercial success in India. Bajrangi Bhaijaan's lifetime collection was Rs 320.34.

Will the China release add more crores to its worldwide total?

