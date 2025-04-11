Cannes 2025: Scarlett Johansson Set To Debut As Director With <i>Eleanor the Great</i>

The Cannes Film Festival is set to spotlight two Hollywood stars who are stepping behind the camera for the first time.

Scarlett Johansson and Harris Dickinson will both make their directorial debuts at this year's festival, joining the lineup in the 'Un Certain Regard' section, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The news was announced by Cannes delegate general Thierry Fremaux and president Iris Knobloch at a press conference in Paris on Thursday morning.

The Black Widow actress from the Marvel films will present her first feature, titled Eleanor the Great.

The film revolves around the story of a 90-year-old woman from Florida who forms an unexpected bond with a 19-year-old student in New York City. The movie stars June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht, and Erin Kellyman.

Dickinson, on the other hand, will debut his feature film, titled Urchin. The film tells the story of a drifter, played by Frank Dillane, living on the streets of London.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the official announcement was made during a press conference in Paris by Cannes' delegate general Thierry Fremaux and president Iris Knobloch. Both films are part of a special selection that showcases new voices in cinema.

This year's Cannes Festival also features big names like Wes Anderson, Ari Aster, and Kelly Reichardt. In total, a record 2,909 films were considered for the event's lineup.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to May 24, this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)