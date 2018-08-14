Satyameva Jayate Preview: John Abraham's Battle Against Corruption Is Intense. Are You Ready?

John Abraham in a still from Satyameva Jayate (Courtesy YouTube)

This Independence Day, the stage is set for the box office clash between two anticipated films - Satyameva Jayate and Gold. John Abraham returns to the masala action genre with Satyameva Jayate, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma. John features as a fiesty cop, who takes it on himself to punish perpetrators. Be ready to witness John Abraham's fight against corruption in this action thriller. Satyameva Jayate promises a gripping plot and several high octane action sequences. Manoj Bajpayee features as an honest cop, who is not going to accept John's transgression even if he means to punish the wrong doers. The film has been directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.

Aisha Sharma (who is actress Neha Sharma's sister) is making her Bollywood debut with Satyameva Jayate. Speaking about her role in the film, Aisha told PTI: "My role in the film is not glammed-up. She is a social crusader of sorts in the film. She stands for whatever she believes in. So, in her own way she is contributing to the good of the society."

John Abraham's film clashes with Akshay Kumar's Gold tomorrow. Speaking about the clash in a previous interview, John told PTI: "Akshay is an actor in Gold and I am an actor in Satyamev Jayate. It's a producer's decision from both sides. It is about Excel Entertainment and T-Series, so I have no say in that at all. As far as competing with Akshay is concerned, I want to make it clear that he is my senior in the industry."

Meanwhile, the songs of Satyameva Jayate have created quite a buzz. Dilbar redux, which features Nora Fatehi, is already a chart-buster hit. Romantic track Tere Jaisa is also being received well by listeners.

Gear up to watch Satyameva Jayate in theaters tomorrow.