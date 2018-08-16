Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham's Film 'Springs A Big Surprise' With 20.52 Crore

John Abraham in a still from Satyameva Jayate. (Image courtesy: Instagram

Highlights "Single screens are rocking," tweeted Taran Adarsh Satyameva Jayate opened in theaters on Independence Day The film clashed with Akshay Kumar's Gold

John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate, which clashed with Akshay Kumar's Gold at the box office, performed surprising well at the box office, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Despite stiff competition from Gold, John's film managed to collect over Rs 20.52 crore on Wednesday. According to Mr Adarsh, a large proportion of Satyameva Jayate's success at the box office could be attributed to its impressive performance at the single screens. In his tweet, Mr Adarsh, described the film's performance on single screens as "rocking" and wrote: "Satyameva Jayate springs a big surprise...Multiplexes are good, but single screens are... rocking."

#SatyamevaJayate springs a BIG SURPRISE... Plexes are good, but single screens are ROCKING... Wed 20.52 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Gold earned over Rs 25.25 crore on its opening day. Interestingly, both the Independence Day releases have booked a spot on the list of Top five Bollywood films with highest openings day the box office, while Satyameva Jayate has occupied the fifth spot,Gold ranks third on the list. The list is headed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Sanju 34.75 cr

2. #Race3 29.17 cr

3. #Gold 25.25 cr

4. #Baaghi2 25.10 cr

5. #SatyamevaJayate 20.52 cr

India biz.

Hindi films... Hollywood films not included. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

Satyameva Jayate opened to poor reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film one out of five stars and wrote: "Satyameva Jayate is a film that has no apparent reason to exist. It is a product of a tendentious mind. It is nonsensical, with nary a nod to logic."

Advertisement

Before the release of the film, John Abraham said in an interview that the makers had zeroed in on Independence Day as the release date in order to ensure better business. "We chose August 15 as release date of this film because it's a very commercial date and by releasing your film on that day, you are able to make good money through your film," IANS quoted him as saying

Satyameva Jayateis an action-thriller that features Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar. The film has been directed by Milap Zaveri and it touches upon the theme of corruption.

(With inputs from IANS)