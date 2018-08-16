Gold Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Film Wins On Independence Day, Earns Over Rs 25 Crore

Akshay Kumar in Gold (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Akshay Kumar's Gold, which opened to mixed reviews, had a 'terrific' Day 1, trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter. John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate, which clashed at the box office with Gold, also received a good opening this Independence Day. Gold has earned Rs 25.25 crore on the opening day, Box Office India reports. Gold took a lead over Satyameva Jayate, which collected Rs 20.52 crore. Another Box Office India report states that Gold has got the third biggest opening day of 2018 while Satyameva Jayate is fifth. Meanwhile, Gold has also surpassed the opening day record of Akshay's 2015 film Singh Is Bliing, which was also released on a national holiday (Gandhi Jayanti), and was the highest till now.

"The big holiday (Independence Day) results in big number at the box office. Both, Gold and Satyameva Jayate have TERRIFIC Day 1. Both, Akshay and John record their highest Day 1 business. The combined total is approx Rs 45 crore (+/-), which is humongous," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The BIG HOLIDAY [#IndependenceDay] results in BIG NUMBERS at the BO... Both, #Gold and #SatyamevaJayate have TERRIFIC Day 1... Both, Akshay and John record their HIGHEST *Day 1* biz... The *combined* total is approx 45 cr [+/-], which is HUMONGOUS... Yesss, BO is on — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Gold 2 stars out of 5. "Hockey, at its best, is an incredibly fast-paced game and any film about the sport has got to capture that inherent momentum for it to work. Gold fails to do that, dragged down by a storyline that puts too much store by the anticipated crowd-pulling power of a Bollywood A-lister," he wrote.

Gold is TV actress Mouni Roy's debut film. Akshay plays the role of a hockey coach Tapan Das, who trains team India to win its first gold medal as a free nation at 1948 Summer Olympics.

Gold, directed by Reema Kagti, also stars Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal.