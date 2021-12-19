Saturday Night Show: Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Go On Movie Date- SLN Combats Covid'19

Highlights Pete Davidson sneaks out for a date night

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for quite some time. On Saturday night, Pete Davidson who stars in SNL had skipped out on Saturday Night Live show just to go on a movie date with Kim Kardashian to Staten Island, reports ANI. The couple was first seen holding hands on Halloween night in California. The duo has been dating for over a year now. The new couple arrived at the theatre at around 7 P.M. on a Saturday evening. It was also reported that Scott Disick, Disick's friend Chris Reda and along with another male friend also the comedian Pete Davidson and the reality star Kim Kardashian for the movie night.

Pete Davidson was spotted entering a hotel in Manhattan, where Kardashian is currently staying reports ANI. Pete Davidson arrived along with Disick at around 6 P.M in the evening. It was also rumored that Pete Davidson would not be attending his how rehearsals for 'Saturday Night Live' which usually goes on air at around 8 P.M.in the evening, reports Page Six.

As the COVID-19 cases linked to the new omicron variant continue to increase in New York City and all over the world. The show makers of Saturday Night Live have announced that the show will be filmed without any audience and without musical guest Charli XCX on the show.

Charli XCX who has officially bailed on her performance, "devastated and heartbroken," said Charlie XCX in spike of Covid'19, reports ANI.