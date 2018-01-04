Sargun Mehta Perfectly Sums Up Friendship In Post On Asha Negi And Riddhi Dogra

Highlights
- Bonds like these come from the heart, says Sargun
- Sargun, star of Balika Vadhu, is vacationing in Sri Lanka
- Suyyash, Kishwer and others are also on vacation in Sri Lanka
Check out Sargun's post here:
We have grown to like and love each other and this happened without any effort to do so; because bonds like these come from the heart. We love the idea of happy souls, we talk to inspire and not berate and no matter how different we are from each other we are all looking to be our best versions. Thank you for bringing in 2018 with so much love and positivity us @ashanegi @iridhidogra. #vintagedoors #ankitakiphotoridhikacaption #happypeople #weirdhashtags #2018
The trio were joined by Ravi Dubey (Sargun's husband), Rithvik Dhanjani (Asha's boyfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star), Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai in Sri Lanka. These are the last few pictures of the group from Sri Lanka, as is indicated by Asha's photo caption: "Here's to one of the most happening new year holiday and can't thank you all enough for making these last few days of 2017 the most memorable ones for me.. I love you guys with all my heart. Let's all of us grow together, reach new heights, make merry and be the best version of ourselves."
The television stars were on vacation for a few days and will soon resume shooting for their respective shows. Suyyash will return to the sets of Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Kishwer will resume filming TV show Partners.