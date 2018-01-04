Sargun Mehta Perfectly Sums Up Friendship In Post On Asha Negi And Riddhi Dogra

Sargun Mehta is on a vacation with her two best friends Asha Negi and Riddhi Dogra in Sri Lanka

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 04, 2018 16:08 IST
Sargun, Asha and Riddhi in Sri Lanka. (Image courtesy: Sargun Mehta)

New Delhi: 

  1. Bonds like these come from the heart, says Sargun
  2. Sargun, star of Balika Vadhu, is vacationing in Sri Lanka
  3. Suyyash, Kishwer and others are also on vacation in Sri Lanka
Actress Sargun Mehta has the nicest message for her friends, Asha Negi and Riddhi Dogra, with whom she's vacationing in Sri Lanka. On Thursday, Sargun, star of television shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh and Balika Vadhu, posted a picture of herself with Asha and Riddhi and captioned it: "We have grown to like and love each other and this happened without any effort to do so; because bonds like these come from the heart." Asha Negi became a household name after starring in Pavitra Rishta while Riddhi Dogra featured in shows such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Maryada.

Check out Sargun's post here:
 


The trio were joined by Ravi Dubey (Sargun's husband), Rithvik Dhanjani (Asha's boyfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star), Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai in Sri Lanka. These are the last few pictures of the group from Sri Lanka, as is indicated by Asha's photo caption: "Here's to one of the most happening new year holiday and can't thank you all enough for making these last few days of 2017 the most memorable ones for me.. I love you guys with all my heart. Let's all of us grow together, reach new heights, make merry and be the best version of ourselves."
 


Here are some more pictures of the vacation buddies:
 

 
 

The television stars were on vacation for a few days and will soon resume shooting for their respective shows. Suyyash will return to the sets of Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Kishwer will resume filming TV show Partners.

