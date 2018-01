Sargun Mehta Perfectly Sums Up Friendship In Post On Asha Negi And Riddhi Dogra

Highlights Bonds like these come from the heart, says Sargun Sargun, star of Balika Vadhu, is vacationing in Sri Lanka Suyyash, Kishwer and others are also on vacation in Sri Lanka

Actress Sargun Mehta has the nicest message for her friends, Asha Negi and Riddhi Dogra, with whom she's vacationing in Sri Lanka. On Thursday, Sargun, star of television shows likeand, posted a picture of herself with Asha and Riddhi and captioned it: "We have grown to like and love each other and this happened without any effort to do so; because bonds like these come from the heart." Asha Negi became a household name after starring inwhile Riddhi Dogra featured in shows such asandCheck out Sargun's post here:The trio were joined by Ravi Dubey (Sargun's husband), Rithvik Dhanjani (Asha's boyfriend andco-star), Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai in Sri Lanka . These are the last few pictures of the group from Sri Lanka, as is indicated by Asha's photo caption: "Here's to one of the most happening new year holiday and can't thank you all enough for making these last few days of 2017 the most memorable ones for me.. I love you guys with all my heart. Let's all of us grow together, reach new heights, make merry and be the best version of ourselves." Here are some more pictures of the vacation buddies:The television stars were on vacation for a few days and will soon resume shooting for their respective shows. Suyyash will return to the sets ofand Kishwer will resume filming TV show