Sarfarosh 2 Is Being Made, Probably Without Aamir Khan. See Who Might Take His Role

Aamir Khan in a still from Sarfarosh. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Aamir Khan played the role of ACP Ajay Singh Rathod in Sarfarosh Sarfarosh 2 will be directed by John Matthew Matthan The second installment will focus on the Naxal movement in India

John Abraham is likely to play the role of ACP Ajay Singh Rathod ( which was played by Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh) in the second installment of the 1999 film Sarfarosh, reports mid-day. A source close to the project revealed that film's director John Matthew Matthan has approached John Abraham for the lead role and that the film will focus on the Naxal movement in India. "Abraham and Matthan are in advance talks for the film. The sequel will revolve around the Naxal movement and red corridor in India. The first installment touched upon this topic in passing. There is a possibility that it will take off from there," a source told mid-day.

When John Matthew Matthan was asked about his plans of casting John Abraham in the lead role, the director did not reveal much about the film's cast and he told mid-day: "I am scripting Sarfarosh 2 now, but it is too early to give out any details. We are in talks with a few actors. I can't confirm the cast."

Sarfarosh 2is expected to go on floors after John Abraham wraps up his prior commitments. As of now, the team is looking for production houses to back the venture," mid-day stated.

Sarfarosh was also directed by John Matthew Matthan. The film featured veteran actors such as Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. The film showcased a police officer's journey to cease cross-border terrorism. The action-thriller emerged as a hit and it received massive appreciation from the audience as well as critics and it resonates with today's generation courtesy its iconic tracks such as Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya and Is Deewane Ladke Ko among others.