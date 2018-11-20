Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath Director On Why 'Introducing A New Actor Is A Huge Responsibility'

Abhishek Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: gattukapoor)

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor shared a post on his Instagram account, in which he explained that "introducing a new actor can be a huge responsibility." The filmmaker, who is all set to launch Sara Ali Khan in Bollywood, shared a picture of Sara Ali Khan from the sets of Kedarnath and wrote: "Introducing a new actor is a huge responsibility, not only in terms of bringing the best out of an actor but also towards a film that can be very demanding and towards other actors who are bringing their best game to the task at hand." In his post, the 47-year-old filmmaker revealed how the entire team supports the "new entrant" and wrote: "Everything can collapse if one of the most important characters is not up to mark. It takes a lot out of everyone in the team to support the new entrant."

In his post, Abhishek Kapoor also acknowledged the entire crew of the film and added, "When that actor eventually delivers, it's a celebration and the credit goes to every single member of the team... A huge shout out to every member of the cast and crew of our film."

Take a look at Abhishek Kapoor's post here:

A few days ago, Abhishek Kapoor shared a picture of Sara Ali Khan, from the sets of Kedarnath and wrote: "A fresh face and a bright spark bring something so special to a story about young love Sara Ali Khan as Mukku in Kedarnath."

Abhishek Kapoor even recommended Sara's name for her second film Simmba. In a recent interview, Abhishek told Mumbai Mirror: "In fact, I was the one who called up Rohit (Simmba director Rohit Shetty) and told him to consider Sara for his film after Kedarnath hit a rough patch with the earlier producer. I want Sara to be out there and do as much work as possible. So, when she mentioned that she would like to do Simmba, I connected with Rohit."

Kedarnath is a love story set against the backdrop of the 2013 Kedarnath floods. Besides, Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and it is slated to hit screens on December 7, two weeks before the release of Sara's second film Simmba.