Kedarnath New Song: Sara Ali Khan Is Sushant Singh Rajput's Sweetheart

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Sweetheart (Courtesy YouTube)

Sweetheart, the new song from Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's film Kedarnath, released on Thursday. The new song tracks the adorable love story unfolding between Mansoor (Sushanth Singh Rajput) and Mukku (Sara Ali Khan). Sweetheart has been filmed on a wedding like setting and Sushanth and Sara's chemistry in the song is something to look forward to. Sweetheart is a foot tapping number and is sure to way to every party (marriages to be precise) this season. Sara and her first time co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on whom the song is picturised, are undoubtedly the main highlight of the track. Sweetheart has been sung by Dev Negi and the music for the track has been composed by Amit Trivedi. Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics for Sweetheart.

Watch the new song from Kedarnath here:

Sara Ali Khan shared BTS photos featuring herself with Sushant Singh Rajput from the song shoot of Sweetheart.

Take a look at the photos here:

Sweetheart song out soon! #cannotwait A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Nov 14, 2018 at 11:58pm PST

On Dhanteras, the makers released the first song from the film titled Namo Namo. Namo Namo is a powerfully-worded track, which embodies the essence of an incantation. The song has over 13 million views on YouTube so far.

Kedarnath is a love story set against the backdrop of the devastating Kedarnath floods in 2013. Sara Ali Khan is making her Bollywood debut with the film. Sushant Singh Rajput plays a Muslim pithu (one who carried pilgrims on their back) in the film while Sara plays a Hindu girl who falls in love with him.

Kedarnath is jointly produced by Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In The Sky Pictures and Ronnie Screwvala's company RSVP. The film hits screens on December 7.