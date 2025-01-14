Sara Ali Khan Gave Up Her Phone To Prep For <i>Sky Force</i> Role

As the historical war drama Sky Force is gearing up for its release, Sara Ali Khan has been getting a lot of attention and appreciation for her role ever since the film's trailer dropped. Portraying the role of the wife of an army official, here's how Sara prepared for her character.

"Sara Ali Khan used to sit quietly on the set and focus on her script and delivery. She consciously avoided distractions on set to remain emotionally grounded for key scenes," sources close to the project revealed.

"Her approach allowed her to fully inhabit the role of a soldier's wife to be able to portray the dealing of hope and uncertainty perfectly together. She would neither use her phone nor anything else that could divert her attention," the sources added further.

Debutante Veer Pahariya will be seen in the role of an army officer, who is Sara's husband, in the movie. Besides Veer and Sara, the movie also features Akshay Kumar as Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, Nimrat Kaur as his wife, Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chaudhari.

Produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with Maddock Films and Leo Films UK Production, Sky Force was initially slated to release on October 2, 2024, but now, it will release on January 24, 2025, ahead of Republic Day.

For Sara Ali Khan, on the work front, she will be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming movie Metro In Dino, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rahul Bose, and Neena Gupta. Reportedly, she is also starring with Ayushmann Khurrana for an untitled drama.

