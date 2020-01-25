Sara Ali Khan And Other Bollywood Celebs Take The ROFL Linkedln Facebook Instagram Tinder Meme Challenge - Bonus Shah Rukh Khan And Kareena Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo on Instagram. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights The challenge started when Dolly Parton shared a collage

Several celebrities joined the trending challenge

Hollywood stars also shared their versions of the meme

The 'Linkedln Facebook Instagram Tinder' Meme Challenge, started originally by American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, has apparently taken over the Internet and now various Bollywood celebrities have made it more interesting by joining the trend. From Sara Ali Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra, stars have revealed their hilarious sides by sharing their versions of the trending meme. While Bollywood's A-listers such as Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have not personally shared their ROFL versions of the meme on social media, we still got glimpses of their memes (shared by different production houses and fan pages).

The meme challenge started when Dolly Parton shared a collage of four different pictures of herself showing her display photo for social media platforms - LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. Soon after this, other Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities started sharing their own take on the challenge.

Let's have a look at Dolly Parton's post first, sharing which she wrote: "Get you a woman who can do it all."

And now, take a look at Bollywood celebs' ROFL take on the challenge:

Like we said above, Hollywood stars such as Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Chastain and Kerry Washington also joined the challenge.

Which is your favourite meme from all these? Tell us in the comments section.