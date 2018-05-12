Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor In Sanjay Dutt's Shoes. New Poster 'Recreates' Actor's 1993 Arrest

The latest poster of Sanju shared by the filmmaker takes us back to the year 1993 when the actor was first arrested

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is keeping no stones unturned to create the desirable buzz amongst people around his upcoming film Sanju, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt.. The director has been continually sharing new posters from his upcoming film, giving us a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's look from the film. The latest poster shared by the filmmaker takes us back to the year 1993 when the actor was first arrested in connection to the 1993 Bombay blasts. Sanjay Dutt was in jail for 18 months and could not get bail. The poster features Ranbir handcuffed in a white kurta and denims. Sharing the latest poster, Mr Hirani tweeted: "Sanju was first arrested in 1993. In prison for 18 months. Could not get bail. A recreation of that time."
  Earlier, Rajkumar Hirani had shared Ranbir's look from the time when Sanjay Dutt's Rocky and Munnabhai MBBS released. Take a look here:
 
 

Sanjay Dutt has had a long innings in Bollywood with over a 100 films on his resume. Born to Nargis and Sunil Dutt, the Munna Bhai actor began his Bollywood journey with blockbuster film Rocky and since then he has reigned many hearts. But the actor did not have it all easy. Sanjay has witnessed his share of ups and downs and Sanju will be an account of his journey till date.

"For me the only reason to make a film is when I hear an engaging story and nothing else. I was fascinated by his story, I dropped everything away and thought this is the story I want to do," Mr Hirani had told PTI. "We are selective in showing what the world wants to hear about him. Like in 'Gandhi My Father' film, they chose to show his personal life and not the struggle," the 3 Idiots director added. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the film will star Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

The film is scheduled for June 29 release. Are you excited?

