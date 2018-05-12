Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor In Sanjay Dutt's Shoes. New Poster 'Recreates' Actor's 1993 Arrest

Highlights
- Rajkumar Hirani shared a fresh poster of Sanju
- Ranbir's look in the latest poster is from the time Sanjay Dutt was first
- "In prison for 18 months. Could not get bail," tweeted Mr Hirani
Earlier, Rajkumar Hirani had shared Ranbir's look from the time when Sanjay Dutt's Rocky and Munnabhai MBBS released. Take a look here:
Sanju was first arrested in 1993. In prison for 18 months. Could not get bail. A recreation of that time.
This day in 1981 released Sanju's first film 'Rocky'. Here is Ranbir in that look.
It was lot of nostalgia reliving a bit of Munnabhai in #Sanju. Here it is.
Sanjay Dutt has had a long innings in Bollywood with over a 100 films on his resume. Born to Nargis and Sunil Dutt, the Munna Bhai actor began his Bollywood journey with blockbuster film Rocky and since then he has reigned many hearts. But the actor did not have it all easy. Sanjay has witnessed his share of ups and downs and Sanju will be an account of his journey till date.
The film is scheduled for June 29 release. Are you excited?