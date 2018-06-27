Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Convinces Sanjay Dutt To Watch Film Before It Releases. 'It Will Be Surreal,' He Says

Sanjay Dutt photographed with Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sanju is the story of Sanjay Dutt's embattled life Ranbir wants Sanjay Dutt to watch the film before it releases Sanjay Dutt will watch Sanju with his family on Wednesday

Ranbir Kapoor has finally convinced Sanjay Dutt to watch Sanju at a private screening before it hits the screens on Friday, reports mid-day. Earlier, Sanjay Dutt had said that he'd watch the film made on his life in theatres but Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Sanjay Dutt onscreen, convinced him to attend a screening which will hosted at Vidhu Vinod Chopra's office in Mumbai on Wednesday night. A source told mid-day: "Ranbir wanted Sanjay to watch the film before it hits screens on Friday. After much persuasion, Dutt finally relented. The private screening will take place at producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's office today. Sanjay will be present with wife Maanyata and sisters Namrata and Priya. Invites have been sent to Ranbir's parents too."



Sanjay Dutt is excited about his life unfolding on the big screen and he told mid-day: "It will be a surreal feeling to watch my life unfold on the big screen. I am excited for Raju (director Rajkumar Hirani) and his team. I know the hard work they have put into making this film."







In a previous interview, Sanjay Dutt had said he's happy with Ranbir's portrayal of him. He told ETimes: "He (Ranbir Kapoor) is doing a fantastic job. Whatever I have seen on the sets of the movie, it is really great."





chronicles the life of Sanjay Dutt from his initial days in Bollywood to the present day including his battle with drug addiction and conviction in the arms act in connection with the 1993 Bombay Blasts Case.releases on June 29.