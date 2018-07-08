Sanju Box Office Collection Day 9: For Ranbir Kapoor's Film, It's Rs 233 Crore And Counting...

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Sanju's current total now stands at Rs 233.83 crore Sanju has made it to the list of non-holiday release and ranks #2 Sanju had made it the 200 crore-mark in just a week

Folks, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is showing just no signs of stopping at the box office. The second Saturday's collection of the film was 'humongous' and made over Rs 21 crore, reports Box Office India. Sanju's current total now stands at Rs 233.83 crore. (Whoa). Box Office India also compared the second Saturday business of Sanju with two blockbuster films - Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal and Ranbir's film is the third-highest ever. Baahubali 2 had made around Rs 26 crore and Dangal was at Rs 22 crore. "The film now has a total of over Rs 234 crore nett in nine days and should be somewhere in the Rs 255-260 crore nett range after the second weekend. The way it is going it seems that Sanju will become the highest-grossing film of 2018 after two week," the Box Office India report stated.



Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had reported that Sanju has made it to the list of non-holiday release and ranks #2. Sanju also broke a record previously held by Baahubali 2.



BENCHMARKS...#Baahubali2 Hindi

Crossed 50 cr: Day 2

100 cr: Day 3

150 cr: Day 4

200 cr: Day 6#TZH

Crossed 50 cr: Day 2

100 cr: Day 3

150 cr: Day 4

200 cr: Day 7#Sanju

Crossed 50 cr: Day 2

100 cr: Day 3

150 cr: Day 5

200 cr: Day 7

India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018



In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sanju 4 stars out of 5. "Ranbir Kapoor, slipping into the skin of the troubled Bollywood star, pulls out the stops in astonishingly effective ways, subsuming his own personality completely into that of the protagonist. The director is on the top of his game and the actor frequently soars to dizzying heights" he wrote.





is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor plays him. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma are also part of the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film.