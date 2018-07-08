Sanju Box Office Collection Day 9: For Ranbir Kapoor's Film, It's Rs 233 Crore And Counting...

Highlights
- Sanju's current total now stands at Rs 233.83 crore
- Sanju has made it to the list of non-holiday release and ranks #2
- Sanju had made it the 200 crore-mark in just a week
Folks, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is showing just no signs of stopping at the box office. The second Saturday's collection of the film was 'humongous' and made over Rs 21 crore, reports Box Office India. Sanju's current total now stands at Rs 233.83 crore. (Whoa). Box Office India also compared the second Saturday business of Sanju with two blockbuster films - Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal and Ranbir's film is the third-highest ever. Baahubali 2 had made around Rs 26 crore and Dangal was at Rs 22 crore. "The film now has a total of over Rs 234 crore nett in nine days and should be somewhere in the Rs 255-260 crore nett range after the second weekend. The way it is going it seems that Sanju will become the highest-grossing film of 2018 after two week," the Box Office India report stated.
Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had reported that Sanju has made it to the list of non-holiday release and ranks #2. Sanju also broke a record previously held by Baahubali 2.
After *WEEK 1*...#Dangal 197.54 cr [7 days] / Christmas#Sultan 229.16 cr [9 days; Wed release] / Eid#Baahubali2 [Hindi] 247 cr [7 days] / non-holiday#TigerZindaHai 206.04 [7 days] / Christmas#Sanju 202.51 [7 days] / non-holiday— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018
India biz.
BENCHMARKS...#Baahubali2 Hindi— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018
Crossed 50 cr: Day 2
100 cr: Day 3
150 cr: Day 4
200 cr: Day 6#TZH
Crossed 50 cr: Day 2
100 cr: Day 3
150 cr: Day 4
200 cr: Day 7#Sanju
Crossed 50 cr: Day 2
100 cr: Day 3
150 cr: Day 5
200 cr: Day 7
India biz
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sanju 4 stars out of 5. "Ranbir Kapoor, slipping into the skin of the troubled Bollywood star, pulls out the stops in astonishingly effective ways, subsuming his own personality completely into that of the protagonist. The director is on the top of his game and the actor frequently soars to dizzying heights" he wrote.